14th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Gen Akol Ayii, the Director of South Sudan Customs Services addressing the press in Juba - credit | Eye Radio | July 23, 2021

The country is losing over one billion South Sudanese Pounds to tax exemptions every month, the Director of South Sudan Customs Service has said.

 

According to the law, only UN agencies and humanitarian groups are allowed to bring in items such as aid assistance.

However, Dr. Akol Ayii Madut, the Director of South Sudan Customs Service says some powerful individuals have imports enter the country tax-free.

He mentioned Africa Resource Corporation (ARC) and Shandong High Speed as some of the profit-making companies that do not pay taxes.

“In every month, we are losing 1.2 billion SSP in term of exemption that include on road construction equipment, the United Nation humanitarian goods exemption plus others. Gen. Akol Ayii told Eye Radio on Monday.

“We are losing a lot of money on this exemption. Our exemption have been misused compared to our neighboring countries like Uganda and Kenya.”

He went on to say UN agencies violate the status of forces agreement SOFA by importing non-essential items like alcoholic beverages.

“The SOFA agreement is not actually being control because most of the UN cars after the end of the contract, they are supposed to give it to the government but they are now auctioning them and they came under exemption which is wrong.”

“We know about humanitarian – only food items but what they are bringing now is different thing for instance beer, sometimes I exempt 20 vehicle of beer, forty feet and whisky and this are not humanitarian.”

In September 2020, The National Revenue Authority informed the parliament that the country was losing almost 40 billion Pounds every three months.

The former Acting Commissioner-General of the NRA Erjok Bullen attributed the loss to tax waivers between June and August 2020.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published Thursday, September 9, 2021

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 3

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 4

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

Customs orders removal of illegal checkpoints across the country 5

Customs orders removal of illegal checkpoints across the country

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tambura IDPs seek govt protection to return home

Published 30 mins ago

Leaders urged to create enabling environment for citizens

Published 3 hours ago

Activist resigns from R-JMEC as a civil society representative

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published 4 hours ago

Floods devastate parts of Jonglei, Unity and Lakes

Published 7 hours ago

Police arrest man accused of stabbing his sister to death

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.