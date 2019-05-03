SSPDF leadership in solidarity with Sudan Military Council -army

Senior SSPDF officials have traveled to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to show their support to the new military leadership.

Since December last year, a series of protests broke out in several Sudanese cities, partly because of rising bread price and generally bad economic conditions. They later intensified, forcing President Omar al-Bashir to step down, after three decades.

Bashir has overseen the intensification of Sudan ‘second civil war against the SPLM/SPLA, which eventually led to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement with South Sudanese leaders in 2005. He also executed war in Darfur, in which he is accused of crimes against humanity.

It is under his rule that South Sudan seceded from the rest of the Sudan in 2011 -along with most of the oil fields.

After his ousting last month, the Sudanese army took over power – a move that angered the Sudanese who say they do not ever want military leadership.

Up to today, protests across Sudan are ongoing – with the people saying they “shall not stop until the power is handed over to a civilian rule.”

President Salva Kiir last month sent a delegation to Khartoum in a show solidarity with the new military council. This is after he first sent a team to express South Sudan’s support for Bashir, before his ouster.

According to the South Sudan army spokesman, the military delegation is being led by the Chief of Defense Forces – General Jok Riak.

“The military leadership felt that they should go and assure the new [Sudanese] leadership of the support of our military, and our commitment to continue with all bilateral commitments we have made with the Republic of Sudan,” Major General Lul Ruai told Eye Radio.

Early this week, the Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth was also in Khartoum for a meeting with the head of the military council to discuss ways of ensuring South Sudan’s oil continue flowing to the Port of Sudan -uninterrupted.

“You know Khartoum is our closest neighbor, we would say it is actually a second home to us…. this is where we came from,” Lul added.