10th August 2020
S. Sudan registers lowest Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 6 hours ago

A man who just recovered from COVID-19 leaves the John Garang Infectious Disease Unit in Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO/Xinhua/Gale Julius

South Sudan Public Health Laboratory has registered two new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of those positive with the virus to 2, 472.

This is the lowest number of confirmed cases in 48 hours since April 2020.

It reported one case on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Sunday’s result was obtained from 109 samples tested.

According to the Public Health Laboratory, there has been no new death registered.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 47. So far, 1,264 people have recovered from the virus.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr Richard Laku said they are tracing 302 people who may have come into contacts of the confirmed cases.

Over 15,393 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Globally, the number of cases has surpassed 19 million with 12 million recoveries and more than 731 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected coronavirus case to the nearest health facility or call the toll-free line: 6666

You are also urged to practise social distancing by avoiding crowded places, washing hands regularly with soap and water, and by wearing a mask.

