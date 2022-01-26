26th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Education | Health | News | Politics   |   S Sudan, Saudi Arabia sign investment cooperation agreement

S Sudan, Saudi Arabia sign investment cooperation agreement

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Mayiik Ayii, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan signed the deal in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh on Monday - January 24, 2022 - Courtesy

South Sudan has signed a cooperation agreement on investment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng revealed this after inking the deal in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh on Monday.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan signed on behalf of the Kingdom’s government.

The investment areas agreed upon include the industrial sector, the petroleum sector, mineral exploration and agriculture activities as well as tourism, sports and the health sector.

Deng says the deal will be followed by investment promotion activities including a conduct of trade fairs and exhibitions in South Sudan.

“This cooperation agreement between the Kingdom and the Republic of South Sudan will now allow us to engage fully with a lot of institutions, especially the economic sector here in Saudi Arabia,” Deng told the media in Riyadh on Monday.

“They want to come and invest in the Republic of South Sudan especially in the field of agriculture, infrastructure and so on.

Minister Deng and his delegation are currently holding talks with relevant institutions in Riyadh on the signed deal.

“In the next couple of days, we are going to be meeting with these agencies and ministries and you will hear what they would like to do,” he said.

“Absence of this agreement was preventing them [Saudi Arabia] from entering the South Sudan market. The minister told me that they are very interested in investing in South Sudan in all areas, agriculture, technology and education.”

 

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 1

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 2

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 3

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 4

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 5

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudan, Saudi Arabia sign investment cooperation agreement

Published 4 hours ago

WES Counties directed to plant 5,000 fruit trees seedlings this year

Published 5 hours ago

Hundreds of cargo trucks arrive Nimule after weeks of protest

Published 21 hours ago

Over 80 mental health patients in detentions across the country

Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Police captain arrested for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old girl in Tongpiny

Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.