WES Counties directed to plant 5,000 fruit trees seedlings this year

The government of Western Equatoria State has directed county authorities to plant at least 5,000 fruit trees seedlings this year.



This is according to the state Minister of agriculture Alison Barnaba.

There are ten counties in the state.

Minister Barnaba says the expected 50,000 trees planting campaign is aimed at boosting the local economy and livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

The project started in Iba County last year.

The fruit tree seedlings includes, mango, lemon, orange, guava, avocado, Indian mango, teak plantation, mahogany, pineapple among others.

Minister Alison Barnaba says the intent of the campaign is also to reduce and combat hunger in the state.

“We have come out with a plan to encourage our communities to plant fruit trees so that people can benefit from it because this is an economic project,” Barnaba told Eye Radio.

“We want to push our local economy up because we have been depending on other people’s economics.

“We also want to improve and maintain the price in 10 counties because when the demand is high the prices go up.”

Last year, more than 2,000 fruit trees and seeds were distributed to the local communities in the state.

