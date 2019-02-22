S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties

South Sudan and Vietnam have signed a joint communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The deal was signed at the headquarters of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

The head of South Sudan’s mission to the UN, Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, signed on behalf of the government.

While Ambassador Đặng Đình signed for the Vietnamese government.

After the signing ceremony, the two ambassadors held a meeting on the promotion of co-operation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration in the fields of their strengths such as agriculture, banking, oil and gas.