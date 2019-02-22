22nd February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace | Uncategorized   |   S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties

S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

UN Under-Secretary-General for Field Support Atul Khare (L) and Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy (Photo: VNA)

South Sudan and Vietnam have signed a joint communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The deal was signed at the headquarters of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

The head of South Sudan’s mission to the UN, Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, signed on behalf of the government.

While Ambassador Đặng Đình signed for the Vietnamese government.

After the signing ceremony, the two ambassadors held a meeting on the promotion of co-operation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration in the fields of their strengths such as agriculture, banking, oil and gas.

 

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rights violations: a commonplace in S Sudan 1

Rights violations: a commonplace in S Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

No resolutions after Kiir-Malong meeting, Ateny says 2

No resolutions after Kiir-Malong meeting, Ateny says

Published 2 years ago

NRA generates 1.2 billion SSP in January alone 3

NRA generates 1.2 billion SSP in January alone

Published 2 days ago

Torit MP succumbs to malaria 4

Torit MP succumbs to malaria

Published 2 days ago

Quit living in hotels, activist tells leaders 5

Quit living in hotels, activist tells leaders

Published 2 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan

Published 2 days ago

R-JMEC: Gov’t peace ownership key to success

Published 3 days ago

Ruling elites ‘hijack S.Sudan’- Enough Project

Published 1 week ago

‘Nobody will temper with’ 35% women representation

Published 2 weeks ago

AU gets new boss

Published 2 weeks ago

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 2 weeks ago

22nd February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.