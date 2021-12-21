S Sudanese activist, Achol Malong warned not to talk to media

The Sudanese government and South Sudan Embassy in Khartoum have barred a South Sudanese Human Rights activist from speaking to the media over unclear reasons.



Achol Malong Deng, an activist based in the Sudanese capital, has been very vocal in the media and helping hundreds of South Sudanese in Khartoum.

Recently, Achol Malong revealed that nearly 500 South Sudanese refugees are being held in a detention facility at the Sudan-Libya border when they attempt to cross into Europe.

The refugees were reportedly detained and rescued days later, following a fight between the Islamic State militants and Sudanese troops at the border.

She has also reported judicial sentences in Khartoum that saw hundreds of South Sudanese refugees jailed for different terms including death row.

But Achol now says the Sudanese government and South Sudan Embassy in Khartoum have banned her from reporting any affair of the refugees in Sudan.

This comes barely a month after Achol Malong accused the South Sudan Embassy in Khartoum for paying deaf ears into challenges facing South Sudanese there.

“They have banned me from talking to the media houses because I have been standing with vulnerable South Sudanese here in Khartoum to get some help, and I have been able to stop a lot of issues that are facing our people,” Achol told Eye Radio from Khartoum.

“Our people here at the embassy don’t want me to speak about the problems facing our people in Khartoum, in the end, they banned me from reporting any issue that is facing South Sudanese here.

“They called me in their office and told me that if anything happened to the South Sudanese here in Khartoum, I have no right to talk about it.”

She told Eye Radio that she will take a break from speaking to the media in order to abide by the order.

Apparently, there are hundreds of South Sudanese in various prisons in Sudan, according to reports.

Most of them were convicted on charges related to murder and theft.

In 2020, the Sudanese government pardoned twenty-five death row inmates of South Sudan descent.

Some were charged with treason, terrorism and crimes against the state – all crimes committed before the separation of the two countries.

