22nd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health   |   Gov’t orders mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students

Gov’t orders mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 20 hours ago

Students at the University of Juba -courtesy PHOTO// Marco Di Lauro

The National Task Force on Coronavirus has ordered mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students countrywide.

This is according to the head of the committee, who is also the Vice President for the Service Cluster.

Hussein Abdelbagi directed all the campuses to introduce compulsory jab of all students to guarantee their safety.

Over the weekend, the National Task Force on coronavirus ordered government institutions to bar public sector employees from entering their offices if they are unvaccinated and untested for COVID-19.

The task force also directed higher learning institutions to stop unvaccinated students and staff from campuses unless they produce negative test results within 72 hours.

The developments surface as the country witnesses a surge in cases in recent days.

As of yesterday, South Sudan reported 565 new cases in a period of less than a week.

The move, which has been criticized by some members of the public, according to the chairman of the national task force, is to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

“Universities in South Sudan have to extend the vaccination campaign to the staff and students in the universities, including other departments in the universities,” VP Abdelbagi said.

“We are appealing to the government employees in the different institutions to go and take the vaccine, therefore we are directing all organized forces to go and take the vaccine in their places.”

Yesterday, some citizens stated that the compulsory measure is not a solution, saying the government is not doing enough to contain the situation.

Others argue that vaccines are not available in many places.

They say Covid-19 testing has also been commercialized with an individual paying at least $40 USD per test.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 2

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 3

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 4

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba 5

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lawmakers pass bill renaming the Police and Fire Brigade

Published 6 mins ago

VP Hussein orders partial lockdown amid COVID surge

Published 17 hours ago

Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

Published 17 hours ago

Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report

Published 19 hours ago

Third batch of the J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

S Sudanese activist, Achol Malong warned not to talk to media

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.