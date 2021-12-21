Gov’t orders mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students

The National Task Force on Coronavirus has ordered mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students countrywide.



This is according to the head of the committee, who is also the Vice President for the Service Cluster.

Hussein Abdelbagi directed all the campuses to introduce compulsory jab of all students to guarantee their safety.

Over the weekend, the National Task Force on coronavirus ordered government institutions to bar public sector employees from entering their offices if they are unvaccinated and untested for COVID-19.

The task force also directed higher learning institutions to stop unvaccinated students and staff from campuses unless they produce negative test results within 72 hours.

The developments surface as the country witnesses a surge in cases in recent days.

As of yesterday, South Sudan reported 565 new cases in a period of less than a week.

The move, which has been criticized by some members of the public, according to the chairman of the national task force, is to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

“Universities in South Sudan have to extend the vaccination campaign to the staff and students in the universities, including other departments in the universities,” VP Abdelbagi said.

“We are appealing to the government employees in the different institutions to go and take the vaccine, therefore we are directing all organized forces to go and take the vaccine in their places.”

Yesterday, some citizens stated that the compulsory measure is not a solution, saying the government is not doing enough to contain the situation.

Others argue that vaccines are not available in many places.

They say Covid-19 testing has also been commercialized with an individual paying at least $40 USD per test.

