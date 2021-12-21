22nd December 2021
Third batch of the J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Juba

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Woja Emmanuel | Published: 16 hours ago

Moulik D. Berkana [left] U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer receiving at Juba International Airport the third batch of the doses of J&J covid vaccine on December 21, 2021- credit | U.S. Embassy in Juba

South Sudan has received more than 360,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon from the Coax facility.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the U.S. Embassy in Juba stated that the shared dose between the US government and South Sudan is the third batch to have arrived at the Juba International Airport today.

This third batch brings the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided to South Sudan to 680,950.

The first and second batches arrived on September 14 and December 9, 2021.

This third batch arrived via COVAX at the Juba International Airport in Juba today, December 21.

This donation of vaccines will be the largest by a single country to South Sudan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the United States has shipped more than 280 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 110 countries.

The commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

As President Biden has said: “the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.  We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic.”

In a statement it says the U.S. will continue coordination with the African Union and Africa’s CDC to deliver these doses across the continent through the COVAX initiative via their established logistical channels.

22nd December 2021

