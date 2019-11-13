S.Sudanese man hanged in Sudan for killing wife

A South Sudanese man has reportedly been hanged in the Sudanese State of Al-Jazeera after failing to pay an amount equivalent to $1,000 imposed on him by a court.

According to a human rights activist in Sudan, the man was sentenced to death for killing his wife but told to pay the money as compensation.

Lual Tong Lual was hanged on Tuesday. He was found guilty of killing Mary Ngong in May 2014 at Hai Soura Mobi in Medani town.

The activist says Tong was killed after his family failed to pay a blood compensation for the manslaughter.

He was sentenced under Article 27 of the Sudanese Criminal Act of 1999.

Crimes that attract capital punishment in Sudan include; espionage, murder and instigation of a minor to commit suicide.

“He was supposed to pay a compensation of 45,000 Sudanese Pounds, according to Sudan’s Criminal Act, but he didn’t have the money, so the authorities implemented the law by hanging him,” Achol Malong told Eye Radio from Khartoum.

Achol also said there are more than fifty South Sudanese refugees facing death penalty in different prisons across Sudan.

“We have Mawec Bol from Awan Mou in South Sudan, he is also waiting to be hanged next week in Medani,” she added.

Mawec is accused of killing a Sudanese over money in 2012.

“Another one called Makuer Ayuel from [former] Warrap State. He is in Northern Darfur State waiting to also be hanged next week because he killed South Sudanese man there 7 years ago.”

Sudan still practices capital punishment.

The country sentences people to death for crimes of honour, public morality and reputation. This includes; adultery (which is punishable by stoning), sodomy, rape, incest and prostitution.

South Sudan’s laws also permit hanging.

The Penal Code Act 2008 allows for execution by hanging for several crimes, such as murder; bearing false witness resulting in an innocent person’s death; and aggravated drug trafficking.