13th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   S.Sudanese man hanged in Sudan for killing wife

S.Sudanese man hanged in Sudan for killing wife

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A Sudanese protester holds a hanging rope as others flash the victory sign during a protest outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 21, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

A South Sudanese man has reportedly been hanged in the Sudanese State of Al-Jazeera after failing to pay an amount equivalent to $1,000 imposed on him by a court.

According to a human rights activist in Sudan, the man was sentenced to death for killing his wife but told to pay the money as compensation.

Lual Tong Lual was hanged on Tuesday. He was found guilty of killing Mary Ngong in May 2014 at Hai Soura Mobi in Medani town.

The activist says Tong was killed after his family failed to pay a blood compensation for the manslaughter.

He was sentenced under Article 27 of the Sudanese Criminal Act of 1999.

Crimes that attract capital punishment in Sudan include; espionage, murder and instigation of a minor to commit suicide.

“He was supposed to pay a compensation of 45,000 Sudanese Pounds, according to Sudan’s Criminal Act, but he didn’t have the money, so the authorities implemented the law by hanging him,” Achol Malong told Eye Radio from Khartoum.

Achol also said there are more than fifty South Sudanese refugees facing death penalty in different prisons across Sudan.

“We have Mawec Bol from Awan Mou in South Sudan, he is also waiting to be hanged next week in Medani,” she added.

Mawec is accused of killing a Sudanese over money in 2012.

“Another one called Makuer Ayuel from [former] Warrap State. He is in Northern Darfur State waiting to also be hanged next week because he killed South Sudanese man there 7 years ago.”

Sudan still practices capital punishment.

The country sentences people to death for crimes of honour, public morality and reputation. This includes; adultery (which is punishable by stoning), sodomy, rape, incest and prostitution.

South Sudan’s laws also permit hanging.

The Penal Code Act 2008 allows for execution by hanging for several crimes, such as murder; bearing false witness resulting in an innocent person’s death; and aggravated drug trafficking.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU 1

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU

Published Friday, November 8, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 2

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period 3

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

SSPDF strips Gen. Buay of ranks, dismisses him from army 4

SSPDF strips Gen. Buay of ranks, dismisses him from army

Published Monday, November 11, 2019

Riek, Kiir likely to be sanctioned this time round – Analyst 5

Riek, Kiir likely to be sanctioned this time round – Analyst

Published Friday, November 8, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Disunited Bar Association finally unites

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudanese man hanged in Sudan for killing wife

Published 4 hours ago

SSFA inspects construction of Juba Stadium

Published 8 hours ago

‘Prophet’ prophesies new dawn for South Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

EAC not taking its integration seriously – youth leaders

Published 10 hours ago

T.B Joshua calls for an end to violence

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.