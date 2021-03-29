29th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Featured | Health | Humanitarian | News   |   S. Sudanese refugees in White Nile state decry inadequate aid assistance

S. Sudanese refugees in White Nile state decry inadequate aid assistance

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

PHOTO: Children queue to receive relief food in one of distribution centers in the camp in White Nile state of Sudan on 15 March, 2021 - credit | Sultan Paulino Aban Deng

The South Sudanese refugees in White Nile state of Sudan are complaining of inadequate humanitarian assistance, a camp leader has said.

There are nine camps in the west and east side of the river in White Nile State.

They include; Jore, Kashafa, Radif 1 & 2, Khor Warral, Um Sangur, Jamena, Halifa and Jebel Redis.

Established in 2014, the camps host more than 300,000 refugees.

They are under White Nile state refugee commissioner and United Nation Refugee Agency.

PHOTO: A woman looking after her sick child at healthcare center in the camp in White Nile state of Sudan, 15 March 2021 – credit | Paulino Aban Deng

Sultan Paulino Aban Deng, the Chief of Refugees sheltering in White Nile State said their situation is worsening since UNHCR has not been providing adequate humanitarian assistance.

“The living situation is very difficult, every four people share 50 Kilograms sorghum, and half Kilogram of Lentils, one liter of oil and salt a month,” said Sultan Paulino.

“Some of the refugees are working in the farms and others work as housemaids.”

“We don’t get any support. We don’t have water and health is the problem. We have a clinic but no medicine even Panadol.

The chief claimed that children without birth certificates or proper document are not allowed to sit for the Sudanese Primary Eight Exams in the camps.

“Many kids without birth certificates or document are not allowed to sit for P8 exams,” Sultan Paulino said.

PHOTO: Exhausted refugee child sitting in ruined shelter in the camp in White Nile state of Sudan, 15 March, 2021 – credit | Sultan Paulino Aban Deng

 

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office 1

No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office

Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections 2

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf 3

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

UNHCR-Kenya confirms plans to close down camps in 14 days 4

UNHCR-Kenya confirms plans to close down camps in 14 days

Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Neglected SSPDF commandos subsist on mangoes 5

Neglected SSPDF commandos subsist on mangoes

Published Friday, March 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No arrests in Malakal shooting that killed 3 – Authority

Published 2 hours ago

Catholic Church warned against celebrating Easter

Published 3 hours ago

Camp 15 attack death toll rises

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t postpones Coronavirus vaccine campaign launch

Published 7 hours ago

Latest Malakal killings ‘unacceptable’

Published 8 hours ago

S. Sudanese refugees in White Nile state decry inadequate aid assistance

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.