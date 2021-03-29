S. Sudanese refugees in White Nile state decry inadequate aid assistance

The South Sudanese refugees in White Nile state of Sudan are complaining of inadequate humanitarian assistance, a camp leader has said.



There are nine camps in the west and east side of the river in White Nile State.

They include; Jore, Kashafa, Radif 1 & 2, Khor Warral, Um Sangur, Jamena, Halifa and Jebel Redis.

Established in 2014, the camps host more than 300,000 refugees.

They are under White Nile state refugee commissioner and United Nation Refugee Agency.

Sultan Paulino Aban Deng, the Chief of Refugees sheltering in White Nile State said their situation is worsening since UNHCR has not been providing adequate humanitarian assistance.

“The living situation is very difficult, every four people share 50 Kilograms sorghum, and half Kilogram of Lentils, one liter of oil and salt a month,” said Sultan Paulino.

“Some of the refugees are working in the farms and others work as housemaids.”

“We don’t get any support. We don’t have water and health is the problem. We have a clinic but no medicine even Panadol.

The chief claimed that children without birth certificates or proper document are not allowed to sit for the Sudanese Primary Eight Exams in the camps.

“Many kids without birth certificates or document are not allowed to sit for P8 exams,” Sultan Paulino said.

