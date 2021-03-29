29th March 2021
Camp 15 attack leaves over 14 people dead

Camp 15 attack leaves over 14 people dead

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Huts were also set ablaze by assailants at Camp 15 | Credit | Courtesy

At least 14 people have been reportedly killed and seven others wounded in a deadly attack in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

The attack occurred on Sunday at around 1:00 AM at Camp 15 area.

Aliandro Lotok, state governor’s press secretary, says the unidentified assailants launched the attack on the town while people were sleeping.

Those who were killed included women, children and the elderly people.

Lotok says the militants used small firearms such as AK-47 during the attack.

“The state government has not yet established whether the attackers are the soldiers from the cantonment site or the youth from Taposa communities,” he told Eye Radio.

He believes the motive behind the attack is a revenge.

The wounded people were reportedly transferred to hospital for treatment.

However, he added that following the attack, Governor Louis Lobong directed the army to search for those criminals who killed the innocent civilians.

Last week, gunmen attacked a cantonment site of the SPLA-IO in Kapoeta County, killing its commander and four others.

