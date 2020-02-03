3rd February 2020
S Sudanese told to grow their own food

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

A farmer in Magwi clears weed in his maize farm/File photo/Eye Radio.

The governor of Maridi State has encouraged South Sudanese to produce enough food to prevent continuous food insecurity in the country.

In September 2019, the government and UN agencies said more than half the population of South Sudan – some 6.35 million people did not know where their next meal would come from.

Despite gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan imports all of its basic requirements from the region and overseas.

Tomatoes, onions, maize flour, cooking oil, dairy products and beans are some of the food items still being imported from neighboring countries such as Uganda and Kenya.

According to World Food Program, out of the estimated 11 million people of South Sudan, only over 1 million households are involved in agriculture.

But Since 2016, crop production levels declined due to displacement of farmers from the eastern and central parts of the Equatoria region.

The five-year conflict has also disrupted livelihoods in parts of the country.

“Let us really continue to produce and we are so blessed in this country that we are producing organic food and it’s that organic part of our produce that makes our agricultural produces extremely competitive,” Africano Mande told Eye Radio at the weekend.

He argued that producing enough food this year will prevent hunger in the country.

3rd February 2020

