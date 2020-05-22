S. Sudan’s Covid-19 cases pass 500

South Sudan’s coronavirus tally rose to 563 with the announcement of 82 positive test results on Friday.

A total of 168 samples were tested for the virus, 82 turned positive while 62 returned negative according to the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Makur Koriom.

Out of the 168, 24 test results returned equivocal.

Dr. Makur disclosed that out of the 82 cases, 58 are males while 24 are females.

38 of the new cases are previous contacts, 13 are alerts, 11 are suspects, and 20 are samples collected randomly.

The country has recorded an overall 6 deaths and 6 recoveries.

