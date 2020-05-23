23rd May 2020
Journalist Edward Terso is dead

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

Edward Terso/File photo: Radio Tamazuj

A prominent media advocate and journalist, Edward Terso, has passed on in Khartoum, Sudan, on Friday.

Edward Terso was the Secretary-General of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS).

He was transferred to the Sudanese capital for further treatment after developing abdominal complications late last year.

“I have confirmed with the boy who has been attending to him all this time, that yes, Edward is dead,” Oliver Modi, chairperson of UJOSS, confirmed the death.

Oliver Modi says his administration and the family of the late are yet to decide whether to bring the body to Juba or bury in Khartoum due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

