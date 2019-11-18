Security mechanisms discuss new extension road map

Members of the security mechanisms are meeting in Juba to draw a road-map for timely implementation of the security arrangement.

Two weeks ago, President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO Leader Dr. Riek Machar extended the pre-transitional period by 100 days.

The IGAD Council of Ministers then instructed its Special Envoy to South Sudan to convene an urgent workshop for security mechanisms to agree on a roadmap with clear timelines for the implementation of transitional security arrangements within the 100 days extension.

The security arrangements include training and unification of the army, the national security, and the police.

Determining the number and boundaries of the states is also an unaccomplished task.

In his opening remarks, the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan urged members of the security mechanisms to demonstrate “true willingness” to implement the pending tasks.

“It’s very important that you demonstrate in your dealing with one another that you are one and you are working for one South Sudan,” Ismail Wais told members of joint security mechanisms on Monday.

“When it comes to implementation, everything will depend on you and how you do it. IGAD, guarantors and the international community can only give you a helping hand but, it’s only you to honestly have to implement this peace agreement….and we really rely on you.”

For his part, the African Union Ambassador to South Sudan, Joram Biswaro, believes that the implementation of the pending tasks depends on availability of funds.

“For any date delayed is a delayed activity and this may impact negatively to our plans,” Amb. Biswaro stressed.

He urged the government to provide the funds without delay:

“In this respect, we call upon the government to leave to its promise the sooner it is released the better.”

The workshop brought together members of NPTC, the Joint Defense Board and Joint Transitional Security Committee, and among others.