17th May 2021
Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 32 mins ago

South Sudan Flag

A fight among South Sudanese in Khartoum has resulted in the death of at least seven people.

Three women are among those killed.

According to a human rights activist, Achol Malong, the fight was allegedly over an abducted girl.

Two sections of the South Sudanese community reportedly fought on communal lines during the Eid al Fitr holiday in Suba and Haj Yousif residential areas.

Activist Achol Malong said a meeting organized on Friday to discuss marriage arrangements turned violent after the family discovered their daughter was secretly taken by the bridegroom-to-be.

The clashes that escalated over the weekend led to the injury of 22 other people.

Achol told Eye Radio this morning from Khartoum that the Sudanese authorities have rounded up those suspected to have participated in the fighting.

