Two deaths, 25 accidents recorded in Juba over Eid

The traffic police have recorded over 25 road accidents in Central Equatoria State over the Eid al Fitr holidays.

Two fatalities were registered between Wednesday and Sunday.

According to the State Director of the Traffic Police, the recorded accidents were in Juba town, Airport road, Juba town, Malakia, and Gudele areas of Juba.

Brigadier General Daniel Lazarus says the majority of those cases involved drunk driving, water tanker, and boda-boda riders.

“We registered two deaths, three cases of serious injuries, and fifteen minor injuries. Six were related damages, and the total number of cases opened is 25,” Brig. Gen told Eye Radio on Monday.



He said a case involving a fatal accident around 7 am at the airport road on Sunday was reported under case number 391 of May 16, 2021.

“The deceased is called Tong Aduang Tong who was riding a red Bajaj motorcycle with registered number SSD 090 AD. He was knocked by a water tanker driver identified as Ahmed Abdullah, a 34-year-old Sudanese national,” the state traffic police director added.

He said the second person killed in the road accident in Juba has been identified as Dier Arop Mayar. He died today from his injuries.

Road experts say a comprehensive safety system that focuses on traffic rules and safety regulations is needed in South Sudan to avoid unnecessary road incidents.