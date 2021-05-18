‘Gelweng’ injure police officers, commandeer their guns in Rumbek East

At least five policemen have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds as they tried to prevent an attack in Rumbek East County on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson of Lakes State, the armed youth took four guns, including one PKM and three AK47, from the unnamed police officers.

Capt. Elijah Mabor says a police force had been deployed in the area after receiving intelligence that armed civilians were organizing to attack a village there.

“Immediately the armed youth, who were trying to attack Malang-Agok, came violently and attacked the police including the commissioner, wounding five. And they took away four guns,” Capt. Mabor told Eye Radio.

He stated that the armed attackers targeted a section of the community in the continuous cycle of revenge attacks in the area.

Pastoralist communities have continued to experience endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks and cattle raiding.

The commissioner of Mayom County, Unity State, recently survived an attempt on his life when he tried to recover stolen cattle from armed pastoralists.

Nine security officers were killed and several others were wounded.

