Six Bangladesh nationals arrested over illegal stay in Juba

The Department of Immigration has detained six illegal foreign nationals in possession of expired passports and visas.

The Chief of Immigration office at Munuki, Lt. Col. James Gatluak Madiet disclosed to reporters in Juba on Wednesday.

Madiet said the suspects had their passports and visas expired since 2016 and have been hiding from the authorities.

Madiet revealed that, all are Bangladesh nationals working at some hotels in Juba.

He said after a silent search, the suspects were apprehended on Monday.

“The information officers got six aliens from Bangladesh whose passports visas and aliens registration have expired since 2016. That mean they have been in the county without document”, Lt. Col. Madiet revealed.

Lt. Colonel Madiet now calls on all foreign nationals especially those employed in the hotels to report to the immigration office for registration with immediate effect.

“We are counting the number of foreigners through the census. This is done by installing a stamp or sticker on the passport”, he stated.

