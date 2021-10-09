Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State say an Aweil West man has killed his son over wife inheritance dispute.

Tong Deng, who is believed to be in his 50s, shot dead his son Akon on Tuesday night.

According to the police spokesperson there, one of Tong’s married sons died recently.

Customary law there allows for widow inheritance. However, Akon, 20, allegedly expressed interest in his brother’s widow – a move his father frowned upon.

“He had warned him earlier on, but the son did not listen. So, that’s why he decided to do that [kill him],” Capt. Guot Akol told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

It’s not clear why Tong did not want his son to have the unnamed widow.

The two had also been at loggerheads over allegations that Akon’s late mother was a witch.

Tong allegedly refused to have her remains buried at the homestead in accordance with traditional practice – claiming that she died of a strange disease.

But Akon’s friends later told him that the old man had her mother’s body buried very far away from the house because she was a witch, a revelation which caused bad blood between the two.

“The other statement according to witnesses is that he had been having disagreements with his son over the issue of his mother being accused of witchcraft,” Capt. Guot added.

Tong, who is now being held for the crime, serves under Lion Division of SSPDF in Aweil.

