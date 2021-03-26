SPLM-IO appointed Cueibet commissioner survives road ambush

The newly appointed Commissioner of Cueibet County has survived road ambush after his convoy was attacked by gunmen in Lakes State.

Dr. Isaiah Akol Mathiang assumed his role on Wednesday.

But while returning from a community engagement in Abyei-chok area on Thursday, his car was shot at by armed men.

The group behind the attack is not known, but a suspect identified as John Bith has been arrested.

According to Commission Akol, there is a heavy deployment of joint security forces in the area following the attack.

“When I was going back to the county headquarters after I met with chiefs in Abyei Chok, criminals appeared in the road, and start shooting at my convoy where they exchange gunfire with my security team. Nobody got hurt and I am ok with all my security team,” Dr. Akol said.

“The security committee in the county met and now there is a heavy presence of security forces in the area and those criminals are out.”

“The investigation by the security committee is on going. One of the criminals have been arrested and is call John Bith.”

Commissioner Isaiah Akol was appointed in the seat of SPLM-IO as commissioner of Cueibet County of Lakes State.

Before the attack, he had met with communities of Waad, Ayiel, Kongoor, Panawur, Panagueng, Panapach and Tuol.

Lakes State has experienced a continuous wave of violence mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding and inter-communal violence.

