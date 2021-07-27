SPLM-IO nominates Nathaniel Oyet as deputy speaker of TNLA

An official says the SPLM -IO has nominated Nathaniel Oyet Pierino as the First Deputy Speaker of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The transitional parliament will be led by three individuals from the two main parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

“On the 10th of July, the meeting of SPLM-IO selected Honorable Nathaniel Oyet as the First Deputy Speaker of the R-TNLA,” the part official revealed.

Mr. Oyet will deputize Jemma Nunu Kumba who was selected by the SPLM on Friday.

The second deputy speaker is an SPLM nominee, Parmeno Awerial Aluong.

The three shall manage the affairs of the legislative arm of the government made up of 550 members drawn from all the peace parties.

The SPLM-IO also nominated the Speaker of the Council of States. It presented Deng Deng Akon as its preferred choice for the speakership.

He shall be deputized by Mary Ayen Majok, who was selected by the SPLM last Friday as the Deputy Speaker of the Council of States.

The Deputy spokesperson of the SPLM-IO, Puok Pok told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the decision on the nominees was made by the party’s Political Bureau two weeks ago.

“We also selected the two Chief Whips. For the Council of States is Honorable Manawa Tongu, and Engineer Faruok Gatkuoth as the Chief Whip of the SPLM-IO in R-TNLA,” Mr. Pok added.

Both legislative houses are made up of members from the SPLM, National Agenda, the Democratic Change party, the SPLM-IO, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, the Other Opposition Parties, and the Former Detainees.

The reconstituted national parliament has been expanded from 400 to 550 members comprising representatives from the peace parties.

The former Transitional government has 332 appointed members, the SPLM-IO with 128 appointed members, and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Former Detainees has 10 appointed members.

The Members of the national parliament and Council of States are yet to be sworn in.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter