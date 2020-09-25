25th September 2020
SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Minister of Interior - Paul Mayom Akech, addressing the media in Juba | File photo

The main opposition party, SPLM-IO has reportedly declined to sign an agreement on the distribution of local government structures.

This is according to the Minister of Interior Paul Mayom Akec, who is also the chairperson for the committee on the allocation of State portfolios.

Last week, the government spokesperson said stalemate had emerged over whether to distribute Counties that have been created as a result of the establishment of new administrative areas.

However, the parties managed to wade through some of their differences to emerge with an “amicable” agreement.

“The parties have agreed to allocate all the portfolios at States level to the respective parties…except for the local government where only 11 counties are at stake,” Paul Mayom announced on Friday.

There are currently 79 Counties in the country.

“[This] translates into 14 counties that have not been allocated. The parties yesterday agreed and signed those areas in which had a deadlock,” he continued.

Mr.Mayom stated the main opposition SPLA failed to sign the document and opted to consult further on the disputed Counties. He, however, expressed doubts over the real reason behind Dr. Riek Machar’s party refusal to assent to the deal.

“It is evident and very clear that SPLM- IO chose to go for further consultation on mater that is not related to what has been agreed,” said Mr. Mayom.

The SPLM-IO spokesperson was not immediately available for comments on the matter.

According to the peace deal, the former government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels, while the SPLM-IO shall have 27 percent representation.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA shall have 10 percent while the Other Political Parties or OPP shall have 8 percent.

The previous agreement reached by the parties also stated that there shall be 10 deputy governors.

25th September 2020

