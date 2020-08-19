SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Police have detained the alleged prime suspect in the killing of two people at Thongpiny residential area in Juba, Wednesday morning.

The suspect identified as Sergeant Mark Madeng Goch is an SSPDF soldier

Madeng is accused of shooting opening fire at the home of the SSPDF Director of Personnel and Officers Affairs.

The Major General whose name has not been mentioned is unhurt but two of his bodyguards died at the scene of the shootout in Juba Na Bari area.

The Inspector-General of Police, General Majak Akec said the accused is now in police custody.

“We want to inform the families of those who lost their dear ones and the family of the SSPDF Major General that the suspect has been apprehended and he is now in police custody,” said Gen. Akech. “We are going to investigate him.”

The motive behind the attack is however not clear.