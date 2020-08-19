19th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Author: Guya Michael | Published: 1 min ago

Sgt. Mark Madeng Goch shortly after being arrested in Juba on Wednesday 19, August, 2020. PHOTO//Facebook/South Sudan National Police Service

Police have detained the alleged prime suspect in the killing of two people at Thongpiny residential area in Juba, Wednesday morning.

The suspect identified as Sergeant Mark Madeng Goch is an SSPDF soldier

Madeng is accused of shooting opening fire at the home of the SSPDF Director of Personnel and Officers Affairs.

The Major General whose name has not been mentioned is unhurt but two of his bodyguards died at the scene of the shootout in Juba Na Bari area.

The Inspector-General of Police, General Majak Akec said the accused is now in police custody.

“We want to inform the families of those who lost their dear ones and the family of the SSPDF Major General that the suspect has been apprehended and he is now in police custody,” said Gen. Akech. “We are going to investigate him.”

The motive behind the attack is however not clear.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway 1

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver 2

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS 3

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020

Kiir imposes state of emergency to contain greater Jonglei conflict 4

Kiir imposes state of emergency to contain greater Jonglei conflict

Published Thursday, August 13, 2020

Seven officers arrested for enabling a suspected killer escape from prison 5

Seven officers arrested for enabling a suspected killer escape from prison

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published 1 min ago

Bright Stars to face-off Uganda Cranes in November

Published 8 mins ago

Interview: How the gov’t is responding to assist people affected by floods

Published 38 mins ago

Chinese medical team arrives in Juba to help combat Covid-19

Published 3 hours ago

Badi replaces defrocked Jonglei church leader

Published 3 hours ago

Economic Cluster pushes for 60-billion-pound ‘supplementary budget’

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.