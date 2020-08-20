20th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | National News | News   |   More game wardens to be deployed after killing of elephant

More game wardens to be deployed after killing of elephant

Author: Christina Nyalel | Published: 8 hours ago

A dead elephant is seen floating on the Nile River in at Juba Na Bari on Tuesday | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

Efforts are underway to deploy forces along the national parks and games reserves to deter poaching, the Minister of Wildlife, Conservation and Tourism has said.

South Sudan is known to be a home to elephants, a great number of cheetah, ostrich, Nile crocodile, pangolins, among others, but are at risk of extinction.

But conservationists say the wildlife is being depleted because armed cattle raiders and troops on the move rely on wild meat.

The Wildlife Conservation Society attributed this to poaching, selling or buying of bush-meat as well as deforestation.

It noted that at least 75 elephants have been killed in South Sudan between year 2012 and 2014.

On Monday, an elephant was seen floating on the Nile River in Juba.

The Ministry of Wildlife confirmed that the animal was shot 15 miles from Juba. It discovered that the tusks of the elephant were removed.

Minister Rizik Zachariah told Eye Radio on Thursday that poaching of wildlife is encouraged by presence of arms in the hands of unauthorized individuals.

He said rangers will be deployed both inside and outside of the game parks and reserves.

For the last four years, the government of South Sudan has made pronouncements that it plans to deploy forces in national parks and reserves, including along the borders to stop poaching.

Experts believe that the proper management of game reserves and the protection of wild animals will attract tourists into South Sudan.

Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published 5 hours ago

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver 3

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS 4

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 5

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published 5 hours ago

Ecclesiastical power dispute rages on in Bor

Published 7 hours ago

Sudanese opposition group, Khartoum vow to transform army

Published 8 hours ago

More game wardens to be deployed after killing of elephant

Published 8 hours ago

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bright Stars to face-off Uganda Cranes in November

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.