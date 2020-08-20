Sudanese opposition group, Khartoum vow to transform army

The Transitional Government of Sudan and the SPLM-North faction led by Gen Malik Agar have pledged to transform the army into a force that respects civilians and international laws.

The two sides signed a Security Arrangements agreement on Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains states earlier this week in Juba.

The agreement includes the integration process, security governance in the two regions, and the tools for modernizing the Sudanese armed forces.

In January, the parties agreed on a power-sharing formula and the provision of humanitarian relief to the war-affected population.

Gen Khalid Dhia Eldein signed the protocol on behalf of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, while General Ahmed Ahmed Badi signed on behalf of the SPLA-North, Malik Agar faction.

The agreement was mediated and signed by President Salva Kiir’s Advisor, Tut Gatluak.

The Deputy Chairperson of Malik Agar faction of the SPLM-North said the agreement will open doors for major reforms within the security sector.

Yasir Saeed Arman stated that it would also establish relations between the army and the civilian authority.

“I would like to pledge to the people of Sudan that we will contribute to the development of a professional national army that will protect all the Sudanese,” he said, “one that will give hope and joy to our people in Darfur, south Khordufan, Nuba mountains, western Khordufan, Blue Nile, eastern Sudan, north Sudan and all the areas in Sudanese.”

The Minister of Defense of the Transitional Government of Sudan said the new protocol has the potential to end the circle of armed conflicts in Sudan.

“We have made the first step in the right direction, and we hope that this agreement will be the beginning and a catalyst for many agreements to come…God willing,” he stressed.

For his part, South Sudan residential advisor on Security Affairs and the chief mediator of the Sudanese Peace talks said the new security agreement is comprehensive.

Tut Gatluak said: “This agreement of the two areas shows everyone is concerned about the security arrangement because it covers every issue in Sudan.”

“If there is insecurity in Khartoum, there surely will be insecurity in Juba, because we share our national security.

“We will try our best to bring about peace and stability for the people of Sudan because peace in Sudan means peace in South Sudan.”

The SPLM-North faction under Abdulaziz Adm El-hilo is expected to also negotiate and sign the security protocol with the Sudanese Transitional government.

The two sides are in disagreement on how to tackle the relationship between religion and state.The mediation team is also expected to present a draft document on security arrangement in Darfur to the government, Sudan Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi on Monday.

The Security Arrangements, once completed, will pave way for the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement in Juba.