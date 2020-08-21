21st August 2020
SSPDF release SPLA-IO commander in Wau

SSPDF release SPLA-IO commander in Wau

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

SPLA-IO's commander, Bridger General Bol Wek [Center] upon being released by the SSPDF in Wau on Wednesday, 19 August 2020. PHOTO//Deng Dimo

The SSPDF in Western Bahr el Ghazal state has released SPLA-IO General, Bol Wek weeks after detaining him.

Last month, the army spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai said it arrested the main opposition commander in the state on allegations of harassment and looting of civilians’ properties.

There have been reports of increased roadside ambushes, looting and abduction of civilians along the Wau – Tonj road.

The SSPDF asserted that the SPLA-IO was responsible for the terror, forcing them to detain the opposition commander in the area.

But the SPLA-IO accused the SSPDF disarmament force led by Lieutenant General Riin Tueny of disarming its officers resulting in the insecurity.

The Deputy spokesperson stated that some of its soldiers had left Nyabor to Wadho Alel to prepare for the reception of the new Governor of the state.

Colonel Lam Paul alleges that one of its Generals was instead arrested and forcefully disarmed by the SSPDF near Wau town.

The SSPDF admitted to detaining SPLA-IO’s Brigadier Gabriel Bol Wek.

“[He] was detained and taken to Twic. In retaliation, our forces in the fourth Division detained 8 civilians,” said Major General Abdahalla Ujang, SPLA-IO field commander in Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

This week, a joint team comprised of the SSPDF and the SPLA-IO was sent from Juba to Wau to investigate the incident.

Maj. Gen. Ujang confirmed the release of General Bol Wek, his security guards and 8 civilians yesterday.

“I am more than happy, and I want to reassure the people of South Sudan [that] the meeting was held at Grenti for the handing over of detainees from both sides,” he said.

“We handover the 9 civilians from our side and they [SSPDF] released the 8 soldiers,” Gen. Ujang added.

The meeting to resolve the misunderstanding between the two forces was attended by governor Sarah Cleto, and chaired by the Joint Defense Board led by Lieutenant General Charles Dut.

The cessation of hostilities agreement prohibits all parties from all acts of violence, limits the movement of armed personnel, and the cantonment of forces in separate areas.

