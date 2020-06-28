Stuck in hostels, S.Sudanese students in Uganda cry for help

South Sudanese students stranded in Uganda due to the coronavirus lockdown have appealed to the government to evacuate them, saying they are living in deplorable conditions.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in March ordered the closure of schools and universities in an initial 14-day nationwide lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

But the East African country continued to extend the measures — three months now, leaving several international students stranded at various universities across the country.

Many of the South Sudanese students are currently stuck in their university hostels and rentals.

Some of the private students told Eye Radio that they lack food and basic necessities following the restriction imposed by the Ugandan government.

Others say they cannot afford to pay their accommodation fees as the economic situation worsens.

The students say they have made several attempts to raise concerns of their deplorable conditions to the relevant authorities in Uganda and in Juba but they have not yet received any substantial response.

