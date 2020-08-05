Sudan releases young South Sudanese migrants

More than 30 South Sudanese migrants who were detained by the Sudanese anti-smuggling unit along the border with Libya have been released, according to a South Sudanese activist based in Sudan.

More than 20 South Sudanese, mostly students were being held by the anti-smuggling units in the Sudan.

Among those arrested are children between the ages of 16 and 20 years.

The migrants reportedly left Aweil for Libya, but were caught in the desert by Sudanese security forces.

Some were being detained near the border with Libya, while others were held in South Darfur.

An activist had said that the anti-smuggling units were allegedly demanding a fine of $1,000 to release each of the detainees.

Ms Malong told Eye Radio that the officers in Sudan were allegedly asking a total of over $20,000.

But the families could not raise such an amount of money.

On Tuesday, Eye Radio spoke to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau, who said efforts were underway to secure their release.

In an interview with this media outlet via phone from Khartoum on Wednesday, Ms Malong confirmed that 35 South Sudanese have been released from prison in Nyala, South Darfur.

“The thirty-five young men have been released and handed over to the refugees’ commission of United Nations,” she confirmed.

Libya continues to be a major transit point for African migrants seeking to cross to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

In 2019, media reports indicated that 11 South Sudanese migrants were being detained in various detention centers in Libya.

Nine others were reportedly killed in Libya during an airstrike on a migrant detention center in the capital, Tripoli.