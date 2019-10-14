14th October 2019
Sudanese peace talks resume in Juba

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Sudanese Revolution (Opposition) groups in a meeting with President Kiir in Juba in Sept 2019 | Credit | Facebook

The Sudanese peace talks are expected to resume in Juba on Monday morning.

This comes after the Deputy Head of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council arrived in Juba on Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Duklo, who is the Chairman of the Negotiating Committee, was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of ministers and senior government officials.

“The delegation is comprised of five members of Sovereign Council, namely Gen. Khabshy. Gen. Yasir el-Attha and other members including two ministers, minister of presidential affairs and the minister of federal governance,” Tut Gatluak, the presidential advisor on security affairs, told the media, upon their arrival.

President Salva Kiir initiated the Sudanese peace talks in July this year.

Kiir is also acting as a mediator between the new regime in Sudan and the various anti-Khartoum groups that he helped to reconcile ahead of the talks.

The talks are aim at bringing all the armed movements and the new Sudanese government to Juba to negotiate and end the civil war in Blue Nile and Darfur regions.

