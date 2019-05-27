Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council arrived in Juba this afternoon for talks with President Salva Kiir over relations between the two countries.

This is the first visit by Lieutenant-General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, who took over from former Sudanese Defense Minister, Awad Ibn Auf after the overthrow of President Omar al Bashir in April.

Most recently, President Salva Kiir expressed support for the Sudanese Military Council since taking over the interim leadership of Sudan.

The council on its part guaranteed smooth relations, and an uninterrupted flow of South Sudan oil through its territory to the international market at the Port of Sudan.

Details on the essence of the close-door meeting between the two leaders have not been made public.

But Sudan remains the main guarantor for the South Sudan peace agreement that was signed in September last year. The agreement was mediated by former President, Omar al Bashir.

Sudan also still host the First Vice President-designate, Dr. Riek Machar and a few other members of the opposition groups.

Meanwhile, the political situation in Sudan continues to remain unstable due to a deadlocked between the generals and protest leaders over who should lead a new governing body to oversee the formation of a civilian administration.

On Sunday the main opposition group rejected a call by protesters to stage a two-day general strike because of a stalemate in talks with the ruling military -a soldier or a civilian.

The umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, the National Umma Party said in a statement that a general strike should be used after it is agreed upon by a council of leaders of the protest movement.