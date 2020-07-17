Suspects arrested over murder of prosecutor in Malakal

The National Police Service says it has apprehended five people in connection with the killing of a public prosecutor in Malakal town this week.

On Monday evening, gunmen shot and killed Thomas Aban Akol Ajawin at a restaurant in a popular market within Malakal.

The late is the brother of the leader of the National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin.

A family member said the attackers dragged the late Aban out of the restaurant, then shot him twice during a commotion.

Aban Akol worked as Prosecutor General for the Ministry of Justice as a prosecutor who institutes legal proceedings against someone.

He served the communities of Upper Nile state.

This morning, the spokesperson of the police said says five suspects have been arrested.

Major General. Daniel Justin said the arrest took place 48 hours after the killing of the prosecutor.

He said the five are in the custody of police in Malakal and will before a judge after investigations.

Police reports indicate that the suspects had some differences with the deceased over a court matter.

They say the suspects had earlier sent threatening messages to the late Thomas Akol.

