Suspend and investigate heads of corrupt institutions -Activist

An activist has called on President Salva Kiir to suspend heads of revenue-generating institutions implicated in the loss of public funds following reports released by the Economic Crisis Management Committee.

Unknown to the public, millions of dollars and billions of South Sudanese pounds have been squandered by various government institutions and individuals as South Sudan’s economy continue a downward spiral.

Late last month, the Economic Crisis Management Committee recommended to the President the removal of the Director-General of Customs Service, Major General Ayii Akol after his juniors accused him of corruption.

The recommendation came after a sub-committee of the body tasked with revamping South Sudan’s deteriorating economy submitted a report in a meeting chaired by Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga.

The committee also discovered that $3.1 million were missing at the Directorate of Nationalities Passport and Immigration.

Similarly, the Committee accused traffic police headquarters of not accounting for funds collected through the issuance of number plates, licenses, and the logbooks.

The acting Commissioner-General of the National Revenue Authority informed the parliament last week that the country had lost almost forty billion South Sudanese Pounds in the last three months alone.

Erjok Bullen attributed the leakage to tax exemptions.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Monday, the head of the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance demanded an immediate investigation of those implicated in corruption.

“These institutions were the loopholes have started emerging, the leaderships of these institutions must be suspended immediately so that the committee can have an independent investigation to really ascertain how much revenue has been lost,” said Jame Kolok.

The Economic Crisis Management Committee established by the President last month is also conducting investigations into the exemptions of imports, and trail unaccounted monies by the country’s revenue-generating institutions.

It’s headed by Vice President in charge of the economy, Dr. James Wani Igga.

“Investigating while these people continue to hold those offices is likely not to produce a very comprehensive and honest assessment of what exactly happened or is happening because they still have influence within these institutions and therefore they can easily compromise the investigation of the committee,” Kolok insisted.

In January, Transparency International ranked South Sudan as the world’s second most corrupt country in the world.

In July this year, President Salva Kiir admitted that non-oil revenues are not being fully remitted into the single block account of the National Revenue Authority.

He said the country has been unable to compensate for the fall in oil revenues with tax collections.

The President added that when collected and well managed, the non-oil revenue should be able to meet the government’s expenditure, including timely payment of monthly salaries.

