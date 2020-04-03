3rd April 2020
Teachers to receive incentives next week

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 8 mins ago

A teacher in a class in Torit, - File Photo

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions has announced that primary teachers will begin receiving their incentives from the IMPACT project next week.

The project is funded by the European Union to enable teachers in the country to remain in the profession.

The undersecretary at the ministry, Kuyok Abol Kuyok said 32,022 teachers will receive their payment, each pocketing 12,800 South Sudanese Pounds.

Kuyok believes the money will help teachers cope with the rising commodity prices due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the closure of schools.

“We are here to announce the payment of round-nine of IMPACT incentives for primary teachers,” Kuyok said.

“We are paying teachers at this very difficult time when schools are closed. This wasn’t an easy decision but we went ahead with it because we felt the teachers needed this money because of the coronavirus.”

“Prices of essential basic items have increased in the markets. So we have decided that payment of round 9 incentives for primary teachers should go ahead across the country and this is to cover the months of November and December last year.”

“The payment was meant to be paid in April. Teachers will get 12,800 SSP. They should not get less than that. So if you get less than that, then you should not sign the payment form.”

The IMPACT project was initiated in 2017 and aims to pay monthly incentives worth 40 US dollars to all government primary school teachers.

