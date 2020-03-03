3rd March 2020
Thousands flee Pibor violence – MSF

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

An open air market in Pibor | File photo

Thousands of people have fled into the bushes in the Pibor area due to conflict in the last two weeks, the medical charity, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) has said.

This comes after communal clashes were reported last week in the Greater Pibor area where more than 10 people were reportedly killed.

In a statement issued on Monday, MSF says its teams have treated over 28 wounded people in the last two weeks in its primary healthcare center in Pibor town.

The medical charity also known as Doctors without Borders states that it continues to receive some wounded in Pibor, while many other people are arriving in other health facilities, and many more are likely to have been unable to reach a health center.

However, MSF revealed that it has suspended activities in two primary healthcare units in the towns of Gumuruk and Lekongole – which have been abandoned by people fleeing the clashes.

This is to focus on addressing the most urgent needs in Pibor, according to the medical charity.

