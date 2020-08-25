Three more people test Coronavirus +ve

The Public Health Laboratory has announced three new coronavirus cases, increasing the total number of those positive with the virus to 2,510.

The results were obtained from 267 samples tested by the UN Clinic and the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

There has been no new death registered. The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 47.

So far, 1,294 people have recovered from the virus.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr Richard Laku, says they are tracing 430 people who may have come into contact with the latest patients.

A total of 18,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country since April.

Globally, the number of cases has surpassed 23 million, with 16 million recoveries and more than 800,000 deaths.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected coronavirus case to the nearest health facility or call the toll-free line: 6666.

You are also urged to practice social distancing by avoiding crowded places, washing hands regularly with soap and water, and by wearing a mask.