TNLA skips sitting due to Muslim holiday

Members of the national legislative assembly skip the sitting on Wednesday due to Eid el-Filt, the chairperson of the information committee in the parliament has said.

MPs nowadays hold sessions at Freedom Hall as the parliament building is under renovation.

The parliamentarians deliberate three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The MPs could not sit on Tuesday because it was a public holiday declared by the ministry of labor and public service to mark Eid el-Fitr – with non-Muslims resuming work today while Muslims returning to work on Friday.

However, when Eye Radio reporter visited the venue this morning, he could not find a single lawmaker.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the chairperson of the information committee at the TNLA – Honorable Paul Yoane, said parliament needs a quorum in order to have a sitting.

“I don’t think it is fair for us to conduct any sitting because to conduct a sitting we need to attend a quorum, to conduct a sitting we have to participate like all members of parliament.”

Hon. Yoane said the base on the circular which was circulated by the Ministry of Labor Public Service and Human Resource Development, Muslims MPs were given up to Friday this week.

“The non-Muslims are given only one day which was yesterday (Tuesday) and for the Muslims, they have to continue and report to on Friday,” he said.

Honorable Yoane could not tell the number of Muslim MPs at the TNLA.