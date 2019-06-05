6th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   TNLA skips sitting due to Muslim holiday

TNLA skips sitting due to Muslim holiday

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 19 hours ago

Chairperson of the Information Committee, Hon. Paul Yoane on May 14, 2019 speaking to Eye Radio [Photo| Eye Radio| Joakino Francis]

Members of the national legislative assembly skip the sitting on Wednesday due to Eid el-Filt, the chairperson of the information committee in the parliament has said.

MPs nowadays hold sessions at Freedom Hall as the parliament building is under renovation.

The parliamentarians deliberate three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The MPs could not sit on Tuesday because it was a public holiday declared by the ministry of labor and public service to mark Eid el-Fitr – with non-Muslims resuming work today while Muslims returning to work on Friday.

However, when Eye Radio reporter visited the venue this morning, he could not find a single lawmaker.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the chairperson of the information committee at the TNLA – Honorable Paul Yoane, said parliament needs a quorum in order to have a sitting.

“I don’t think it is fair for us to conduct any sitting because to conduct a sitting we need to attend a quorum, to conduct a sitting we have to participate like all members of parliament.”

Hon. Yoane said the base on the circular which was circulated by the Ministry of Labor Public Service and Human Resource Development, Muslims MPs were given up to Friday this week.

“The non-Muslims are given only one day which was yesterday (Tuesday) and for the Muslims, they have to continue and report to on Friday,” he said.

Honorable Yoane could not tell the number of Muslim MPs at the TNLA.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company 1

Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba 2

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states 3

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo 4

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo

Published Monday, June 3, 2019

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei 5

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Algadisha FC withdraws from tournament due to logistical challenges

Published 4 hours ago

SSD athletes to participate in half marathon in Seychelles

Published 4 hours ago

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino re-elected for another 4 years

Published 5 hours ago

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign

Published 5 hours ago

TNLA skips sitting due to Muslim holiday

Published 19 hours ago

HRW accuses army of crimes against civilians

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.