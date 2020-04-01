Training centers for Unified Forces to remain closed – Official

The training centers for the Unified Forces will remain closed, despite the COVID – 19 taskforce report that the training of the forces is ongoing, the head of the secretariat at the joint transitional security committee has said.

Dr. Olaw Adiang reiterated its move to suspend training amid coronavirus concerns in the country.

The spokesperson of SSPDF, Gen Lul Ruai told Eye Radio last week that the government has suspended training activities of the necessary unified forces for a month.

According to Gen. Lul, the Joint Transitional Security Committee – JTSC came up with a resolution to suspend the training of the forces to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Gen. Lul stated that the training process had been called off for a month due to the coronavirus.

“That move was taken to ensure that all our forces in the training centers or training camps in the country are not infected with the coronavirus, so it is a preventative measure, Gen. Lul said.

“The duration will be one month according to the presidential order.”

For his part, SPLM/A-IO military deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel attributed the suspension to lack of the basic necessities to combat the virus at the training centers.

“The joint transitional security committee – JTSC came with the decision that training of the unfired forces should be suspended so that we are able to protect ourselves, especially our forces on the ground from the virus. This is a resolution that has been reached,” said Col. Lam.

“The biggest challenge that we have is that we do not have the materials needed to combat the virus in the training centers.”

However, in a communique seen by Eye Radio on Monday, the COVID-19 taskforce refuted the reports.

“The taskforce condemns the allegations trending in social media that the government has suspended training of Unified Forces,” the statement stated.

The task force stated in the statement that the training for unifying forces are ongoing and urged the commanders of trainees to observe infection prevention measures.

“The task force would like to confirm that training is ongoing and encourages commanders and the trainees to observe sound infection prevention procedures through social distancing in the camps.”

But Dr. Olaw Adiang, from the COVID-19 taskforce regarding ongoing trains.

Dr. Adiang said that unless an official communication is relayed to him, the training will remain suspended per the presidential directives.

“We suspended activities that bring groups together but they have not told us anything till we receive this communication from them. Not all training, but any activities that bring forces together.”