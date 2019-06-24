25th June 2019
Transformation of Garang Memorial University into “a world class” complex to begin

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 12 hours ago

One of the design concept for the envisioned Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology

The transformation of Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology into a world class complex is expected to commence in the next few months in Jonglei state, the state Minister of Information has said.

The multi-million dollar project is expected to last two years from the day of commencement.

Over the weekend, the state government and the administration of the university met with a team from Intertorco Europe SA Company who presented a design concept for lifting the face of the university.

The visit was to also conduct site seeing, soil sampling, presentation of preliminary design of the future Dr. JG-MUST and getting feedback from staff and Jonglei state authorities.

Dr. John Garang Memorial University was founded in February 2007, as the John Garang Institute of Science and Technology.

It was later elevated to a university status in 2010.

Speaking to Eye Radio – Atong Kuol said the two year project will see the institution transformed into “a world class university.”

She said the new infrastructure will accommodate various colleges and a teaching hospital for practical lessons.

“This specific project was explained to us that it started in 2012. The building will start probably in the next coming two months and it is expected to complete in the next two years,” Ms Atong said.

One of the design concept for the envisioned Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology

Officials say Intertorco Europe S.A. was awarded the design, financing and construction of Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology in 2014.

“With financing recently secured, the company is now embarking on final stages of design and assessment of logistics, political and community buy-in, selection of contractors, among other key requirements,” Bor town mayor, Dr. Mach Majier said via his facebook page.

According to Dr. Majier Intertorco proposed the construction of about 12 colleges which include; Engineering and Technology; Law; Post Graduate and Research; Education; Social & Economic Studies & Management Science; Veterinary Sciences; Agricultural and Animal Production; Computer Science and Information; Wildlife and Hotel Management; Pharmacy and Traditional Medicine; Rural and Environmental Studies, and College of Medicine and Health Science.

It shall also have centers for Public Affairs; Strategic Studies, and Business.

There shall also be an Administration Block, a University Library, University Hospital, Staff Club;  Sports Complex; Student Hostels; Post Graduate Hostel; Professor Villas; Lecturer’s apartments; and  a Teaching Hospital -which is expected to replace the existing Bor Civil Hospital.

One of the design concept for the envisioned Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology

“[The relevant authorities] all pledged to support the construction…and will secure needed land for the full implementation of the project,” Dr. Majier added.

He said the new complex will benefit the state economically and in terms of building human resource.

“We discussed local youth employment and knowledge transfer -on-the-job training during the construction period, to which the project managers agreed to fully take on board and work hand in hand with the youth of Jonglei State,” he concluded.

25th June 2019

