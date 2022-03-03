Troika condemns human rights violations in Mirmir of Unity state

The Troika countries have condemned allegations of human rights violations and abuses including killing, rape, and destruction of homes and looting of humanitarian supplies in Unity state.

According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, fighting broke out Last month in Mirmir Payam, Unity State, between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition and armed youths.

In a statement released yesterday and seen by Eye Radio, the United Kingdom, Norway and United States said the fighting reportedly spilled to several villages in Koch, Mayendit and Leer counties.

In the fighting, the peacekeeping mission said civilians were killed, injured and forced to flee their homes.

Also, it said nine women were sexually assaulted and civilian’s property have been destroyed, and humanitarian supplies looted.

The Troika called upon the state and national leaders to denounce the brutality and intervene to halt the violence.

They also urged the new unity government to conduct transparent and timely investigations of the allegations and to identify and hold accountable the perpetrators, regardless of their affiliation.

The troika further urged all sides to seek a peaceful resolution of differences through sincere dialogue and conflict mitigation efforts.