3rd March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   UN votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calls for withdrawal

UN votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calls for withdrawal

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

File: UN Security Council members vote during a session

The United Nations has voted overwhelmingly for a resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces.

South Sudan is among other UN member countries abstained from voting on the call for Russia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

In an emergency session of the UN’s general assembly, 141 of the 193 member states voted for the resolution, 35 abstained, and five voted against.

The only countries to vote no in support of Moscow were Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria. Longstanding allies Cuba and Nicaragua joined China in abstaining.

The resolution said the UN “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine”.

It demanded that “the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine” and “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces”.

The resolution is not legally binding, but is an expression of the views of the UN membership, aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow and its ally, Belarus.

Speaking before the vote, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, compared the Russian invasion to the Nazi conquest of Europe.

“A few of the eldest Ukrainians and Russians might recall a moment like this, a moment when one aggressive European nation invaded another without provocation to claim the territory of its neighbor, a moment when a European dictator declared he would return his empire to its former glory and invasion that caused a war so horrific, that it spurred this organization into existence,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 2

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 3

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 4

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country 5

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country

Published Friday, February 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion

Published 2 hours ago

MSF suspends movements outside Yei, after its vehicles were burnt

Published 2 hours ago

Two went missing along Tambura-Yambio road – official

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t urged to put in place risk reduction mechanism in case of a bigger tremor

Published 2 hours ago

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Troika condemns human rights violations in Mirmir of Unity state

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.