Troika urges S.Sudan to begin economic, social development

The Troika has urged South Sudan to get back on the road to economic and social development as it marks 10 years of independence.

It said the country has all the necessary riches to create a society filled with hope and possibility.

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway, however, stated that it is deeply saddening that the promise of peace and prosperity that independence represented remains unfulfilled.

According to the Troika, the first ten years have, unfortunately, seen much suffering, due to conflict-related abuses, famine, flooding, and disease.

The donor countries expressed their grieve for those who have suffered and lost loved ones as millions do not have enough food to feed themselves or their families.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Troika commended the resilience and commitment many shown by South Sudanese in working together to build a brighter future.

It welcomed the progress made in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement but urges the signatories to accept accountability for their commitments and go much further, much faster.

They stressed that South Sudan’s great challenge remains how to recapture the sense of unity, strength, and hope that prevailed on July 9, 2011.

“The Troika has remained a firm supporter of the country and the people of South Sudan, and I think it is important in this moment of reflection – as we discussed with the President – how we will work together in the coming years to ensure South Sudan moves forward from the problems it faced, to allow the people of South Sudan get the independence dividends and see the country move and provide a better future,” Robert Fairweather, United Kingdom Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan told the press in Juba on Thursday, after a meeting with the President.

The Troika also called for immediate action to ensure access to humanitarian aid and for an end to violence against South Sudanese and aid workers.

The United States, United Kingdom, and Norway recommitted themselves to standing with the South Sudanese people as they work toward their aspirations of peace and prosperity.

