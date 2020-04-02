Trump extends US national emergency on S. Sudan

U.S President Donald Trump has extended the national emergency on South Sudan, saying the situation continues to pose a national security threat to his country.

The emergency was first declared by former President Barrack Obama in 2014, a few months after war erupted in Juba in 2013.

The order was extended several times during the civil war.

The emergency meant that the transfer of assets, in the form of property or interests would be blocked for some individuals whose actions are considered to threaten peace in South Sudan.

The measure would also affect those who threaten transitional agreements, expand the conflict, and commit human rights violations, and target women and children.

It also included those who recruit and use child soldiers, attack peacekeepers and aid workers, and those who help donate to such activities.

Last evening, President Trump said the national emergency on South Sudan will continue for the next year.

This, he says, is because the situation still threatens the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and its region.

Mr. Trump states that the situation also continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

The White House also stated that the extension of the order is due to widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations in South Sudan.

“Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13664,” President Trump said in a statement.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-notice-continuation-national-emergency-respect-south-sudan/

According to the White House, the notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress.

The government of South Sudan is yet to comment on the matter.