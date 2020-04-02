Ezra set to reduce power bill by 20%

Ezra Company is set to reduce consumer power bills by 20% for both the public and private sectors over coronavirus crisis, the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic has disclosed.

In its 10th meeting held yesterday [Wednesday], the task force on COVID-19 welcomed the move by Ezra company to reduce the electricity tariff in Juba.

The task force directed the Ezra Company to immediately connect health centers and all other vital public institutions to the main power grid.

According to the task force, this is to ensure the electricity company also helps in the fight against COVID-19.

Consequently, the company reduced its rates by 20% for both the public and privates sectors.

Juba Teaching Hospital is one of the health facilities to benefit from the move.

The taskforce also directed the Ministry of Electricity and Dams to review the agreement between the government and the Ezra Company in light of the current power consumption.

“The High-Level Task Force welcomes the gesture by the Ezra company to reduce by 20% the price of KW/h electricity in both public and private sectors, and resolves to review the agreement between the government and the Ezra Company involving the South Sudan Electricity Corporation,” the statement stated.

“The Task Force further directs the Ezra to immediately connect health and all other vital public institution to the main power grid on the basis of post-paid service as a hotline.”

In November, President Salva Kiir launched the newly built power plant that supplies the first phase of electricity to Juba and other surrounding areas.

The 100-megawatts (MW) power plant funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) is located in Mangala County, Central Equatoria state.

The plant is operated by Ezra Construction and Development Group, Ethiopia.

During the launch, Kiir said he was optimistic that the plant would boost the country’s post-conflict recovery efforts after over five years of civil war.