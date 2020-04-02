2nd April 2020
Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 9 hours ago

PHOTO: Presidential Adviser on Security, Tut Gatluak, the chief mediator for the Sudanese Peace Talks in a press briefing with Sudanese government and opposition officials - File Photo

Sudanese peace talks have resumed in Juba this morning [Thiursday] after it was suspended for a week following the death of defense minister Lt.-Gen. Jamal el-Din Omar.

According to a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the chief mediator, Tut Gatluak, says the negotiations will be without direct contacts or observe social distance rules of COVID-19.

He said each group will be sending their position papers on a particular issue, to the mediators and the mediators will respond accordingly.

Tut stated that the Darfur group and the other two areas have separately submitted their reports on outstanding issues.

In a statement, the mediators urged the parties to take courageous decisions for the sake of comprehensive peace in Sudan.

The Sudanese peace talk was initiated by President Salva Kiir to resolve the root causes of conflicts in Sudan.

The talks brought together all political and military groups that fought the regime of the former President Omar Bashir.

