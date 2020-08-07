Two construction workers killed in Jenderu, Juba

Two people have reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen in Jenderu residential area in Juba, Thursday night.

Those killed include male constructors who sleep at the construction site of a house they are building in the area.

According to some residents who spoke to Eye Radio, the attackers stormed the building at 11 pm and killed the men.

Two others survived the attack after managing to escape from the site.

Residents of Jenderu area now want security personnel to be deployed to deter such attacks and other criminal activities.

The Area chief said they do not have a police outpost in the area. He stated that residents of Jenderu have been subjected to attacks and rape with impunity.

Jenderu at the outskirts of Juba is one of the areas where an old woman was gang-raped by men in uniform early this year.

“When night time comes, you can not sleep peacefully, you sleep with fear because you don’t know whether you will be alive or not through the night,” said Duku Charles, a resident of Jenderu.

Chief James Donald blamed Thursday night’s killing of the two men to the absences of police officers in the area.

“If the government will hear my voice, let them help us because we are suffering here in Jenderu,” said Chief Donald.

“I want the government to give us soldiers or police.”

The community said they are ready to provide land for the establishment of a police outpost in Jenderu.

In May 2020, the body of the woman who went missing for days was found in Jonderu area of Juba.

The woman only identified as Mary disappeared from her house at Jenderu and her whereabouts remained unknown until her body was found dumped in the area.

A family member stated that the 58-year-old woman was raped and killed.