7th June 2021
Two fishermen killed in Lobonok

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

A meeting between local leaders and cattle herders in Lobonok, Jubek on May, 2019 Credit | Larco Lomayat

Two young men have been reportedly shot dead by suspected pastoralists in Lobonok Payam, Central Equatoria State.

The incident occurred on Sunday while the victims were fishing at a small Yappa stream.

A local chief at Morsak Boma told Eye Radio that the bodies of the two young men – Philip Marin and Charles Lowi – were later discovered in a swampy area.

Alfred Pitia Mogga said two other boys also survived the attack after escaping from the armed assailants.

“The boys were defenseless when they got attacked by the cattle herders. Two of them were shot dead while the others escaped,” Mogga explained.

The deceased have only been identified as Philip and Charles. Their killers have not been identified or apprehended.

But Mogga believes the presence of armed cattle keepers in the area is causing security uncertainties.

He urged the state and the national government to implement the orders of the president to compel the cattle keepers to leave farming and fishing areas.

“If the president can really listen to me, these cattle keepers need to be taken back to where they came from,” he appealed.

“But if he can’t, then please find us a different place where we can live.”

In May 2021, a legislator said cattle keepers roaming in state are well-armed, with machine guns – PKM, AK-47, and with new bullets.

This is despite the 2015 President order that ordered cattle keepers mainly from Terekeka, Jonglei, and greater Lakes states to leave farming lands.

