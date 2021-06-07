Two rustlers shot dead in Rumbek East

More than two suspected cattle raiders have been shot dead in Rumbek East County, Lakes State.

The deceased have been identified as Dut Makoi Duol and Sebit Majok Mamer.

Police say the incident took place on Sunday night at Thon-Adwel area.

According to the police spokesperson there, the two were known cattle raiders within the state.

“We were told this morning that two of them were killed and one escaped; they were killed by people from Yirol-West County, who are neighboring them,” Capt. Elijah Mabor told Eye Radio on Monday.

Capt. Mabor claimed that illegal cattle business is increasing cattle-related violence in the state.

He added that: “They meet at the border point where they either sell the cattle to their counterparts or just exchange the animals so that they cannot be traced by the owners.”

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Observers attribute the situation to the proliferation of firearms in the hands of the local youth locally known as gelweng’.

Attempts to disarm gelweng has been impossible because – senior government officials, including the VP James Wani Igga – say they are more heavily armed than government forces.

Other observers blame the conflicts there on the politicians in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter