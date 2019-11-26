Two killed in Bentiu POC riots

Two civilians died after fighting broke out between young people inside the UN camp in Bentiu, Northern Liech State.

The clashes by groups of drunk youths also resulted in the injury of eight UN personnel and the destruction of a UN property last Thursday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN Mission in South Sudan said the incident happened when UN police officers intervened to stop the violence and protect other civilians.

But the youths reportedly turned on the officers, pelting them with stones and hitting them with sticks.

It says the following day, a group of youths reportedly vandalized UNMISS vehicles, including setting one on fire when UN civilian staff visited the family of a young man who died from injuries.

The statement disclosed that the young people at the Protection of Civilian site again attacked the UN staff, hitting one with a stick and cutting another with a spear.

“The youth also turned on Ghanaian peacekeepers who responded to the incident, pelting them with stones, throwing spears and petrol bombs, one of which hit a vehicle and set it on fire,” it reads in parts.

The UN added that it is “unacceptable for community members to commit violence against each other or against peacekeepers who do their best to protect vulnerable displaced families.”

Bentiu camp was established in 2013 to protect civilians fleeing violence when civil war erupted.

UNMISS revealed it is carrying out investigations into the rioting, including the deaths.